Happ is not in the lineup Friday against the Pirates.

Happ will ride the bench after starting the August with an OPS of 1.046 with four home runs and 10 RBI over his first 14 games. Tony Kemp will start at second base, batting ninth. However, Happ could see a slight uptick in playing time in the outfield going forward after Albert Almora was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday.