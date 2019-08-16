Norwood was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old will return to the minors just one day after being recalled to the major-league club in order to make room in the bullpen for Brandon Kintzler (pectoral), who was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday. In 20 appearances at the Triple-A level, Norwood carries an ERA of 4.71 over 49.2 innings. Albert Almora was also optioned to Triple-A Iowa, while Addison Russell was recalled from Triple-A in corresponding moves.

More News
Our Latest Stories