Nimmo (neck) will begin a rehab assignment for High-A St. Lucie on Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined since May 22 with a neck injury, but is ready to resume live game action as he works his way back to the major-league club. Nimmo is likely still several weeks away from a return to the big leagues even if he doesn't face any setbacks while on his rehab assignment.