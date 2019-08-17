Jones hit a three-run home run in his only at-bat during Friday's 10-9 loss to the Giants.

With two outs and the Diamondbacks trailing 7-4 in the eighth, Jones crushed a three-run home off Sam Coonrod to even the score, 7-7. The 34-year-old ended a 45-game home run drought dating all the way back to June 15. Overall this season, Jones is batting .270/.317/.432 with 14 homers.