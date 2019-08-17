Cubs' Addison Russell: Enters lineup Saturday

Russell is starting at second base and batting sixth in Saturday's game against the Pirates.

Russell was recalled from Triple-A before Friday's game and entered the contest off the bench, but he'll slide into the starting nine on Saturday, displacing Tony Kemp. Russell has posted a .247/.329/.404 slash line at the MLB level this season, and he'll jockey with Kemp and Ian Happ for playing time at the keystone for however long he sticks in the majors.