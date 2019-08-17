Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Sitting Saturday
Hernandez is not in Saturday's lineup against the Mariners.
He is hitting .256/.373/.581 with four home runs and 19 strikeouts in 13 August games. Randal Grichuk will start in center field while Billy McKinney gets the nod in right field, hitting eighth.
