Ruiz is out of the starting lineup Saturday against the Red Sox.

Hanser Alberto will slide over third base as Richie Martin gets the start at shortstop and will hit ninth against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez. Ruiz has started six out of eight contests since being recalled from Triple-A on August 9. The left-handed hitting third baseman is slashing just .226/.263/.245 in 58 plate appearances against southpaws.