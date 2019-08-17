Giants' Buster Posey: Out of lineup Saturday

Posey is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Stephen Vogt will step in to catch for Logan Webb in Webb's big-league debut, affording Posey a chance to rest his legs. Posey turned in his second straight multi-hit effort Friday, going 2-for-5 with a walk and a strikeout. He is probably a Hall of Famer, but Posey is not the same player he used to be; his 91 wRC+ ranks 24th among catchers with at least 150 plate appearances this season.