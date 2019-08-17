Giants' Buster Posey: Out of lineup Saturday
Posey is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Stephen Vogt will step in to catch for Logan Webb in Webb's big-league debut, affording Posey a chance to rest his legs. Posey turned in his second straight multi-hit effort Friday, going 2-for-5 with a walk and a strikeout. He is probably a Hall of Famer, but Posey is not the same player he used to be; his 91 wRC+ ranks 24th among catchers with at least 150 plate appearances this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...