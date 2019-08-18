Padres' Eric Hosmer: Three hits in win

Hosmer went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Phillies.

The first baseman has strung together a modest six-game hitting streak, going 12-for-25 (.480) over that stretch to boost his slash line on the season to .290/.336/.456. Hosmer is far from an elite power hitter, but with 18 homers and 82 RBI on the year so far, he's quietly on pace for his third career 20-HR and second career 100-RBI campaign.

