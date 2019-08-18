White Sox's Ryan Goins: Starts at third base
Goins started at third base and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 6-5 win loss to the Angels.
Between injuries to shortstop Tim Anderson (ankle) and third baseman Yoan Moncada (hamstring), Goins has been a regular presence in the White Sox's lineup over the past four-plus weeks. That stretch of playing time may be coming to an end. Anderson was activated off the injured list earlier this month and now Moncada has played three games in two days while on rehab assignment. If he's not the roster casualty when Moncada is activated, which could come Monday, then he certainly will lose his grip on consistent at-bats while filling a role as the team's utility infielder. Goins is hitting .268/.366/.402 over 30 games since his contract was purchased from Triple-A Charlotte in mid-July.
