Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Out of Sunday's lineup
Fowler is not in Sunday's lineup against the Reds.
Fowler is hitting .271 with two home runs and two steals in 14 games this month. Yairo Munoz starts in right field while Lane Thomas starts in center field against lefty Alex Wood.
