Guerrero (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Guerrero's absence from the lineup doesn't come as a surprise since the Blue Jays have yet to publicize the results of the MRI he required on his left knee following his early departure from Saturday's 4-3 loss. News on that front should arrive later Sunday, but Brandon Drury will be tasked with covering third base in the rookie's stead in the series finale.