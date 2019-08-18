Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Takes seat Sunday
Guerrero (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Guerrero's absence from the lineup doesn't come as a surprise since the Blue Jays have yet to publicize the results of the MRI he required on his left knee following his early departure from Saturday's 4-3 loss. News on that front should arrive later Sunday, but Brandon Drury will be tasked with covering third base in the rookie's stead in the series finale.
