The Yankees recalled Wade from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of Sunday's game against the Indians.

He'll provide the big club with another utility option after Thairo Estrada (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. The 25-year-old Wade, a career .177 hitter in the majors, probably won't be in store for more than one or two starts per week while he's up with the big club.

More News
Our Latest Stories