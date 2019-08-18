Yankees' Tyler Wade: Called up from Triple-A
The Yankees recalled Wade from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of Sunday's game against the Indians.
He'll provide the big club with another utility option after Thairo Estrada (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. The 25-year-old Wade, a career .177 hitter in the majors, probably won't be in store for more than one or two starts per week while he's up with the big club.
