White Sox's Welington Castillo: Heads to bench
Castillo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Castillo will head to the bench after pounding out five hits -- four for extra bases -- while starting each of the past four games at either catcher or designated hitter. James McCann will work behind the plate while Jose Abreu handles DH duties in the series finale.
