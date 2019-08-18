Athletics' Khris Davis: Gets day off

Davis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com, manager Bob Melvin said Davis is just receiving an off day. The decision is somewhat surprising given that Davis had three days off earlier in the week when the Athletics played in a National League park, but it likely speaks to the organization's growing frustration with the slugger's lack of production. After going 0-for-13 as the Athletics' designated hitter in the first three games of the series with Houston, Davis is now slashing a porous .182/.261/.232 in the second half.