Pence went 3-for-4 with a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Twins.

Pence was batting just .214 in August before Sunday's strong performance but still owns a terrific .919 OPS. He's knocked 36 extra-base hits and scored 52 runs in 297 plate appearances during his bounce back 2019 campaign.

