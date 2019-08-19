Sneed was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Sneed spent just one day with the big club and went unused. He owns a 4.26, 1.42 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB in 12.2 big-league innings this season. Jack Mayfield was summoned from the minors to take his place on the roster.

