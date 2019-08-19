Heineman was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Monday. He's starting at first base and hitting seventh against the Angels, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Heineman debuted for the Rangers earlier in the month, going 2-for-10 with a walk and two strikeouts in a four-game stint before returning to the minors. He's been impressive through 42 games with Nashville, slashing .340/.412/.553 with eight home runs and four steals. Adrian Sampson (back) was placed on the IL in a corresponding move.