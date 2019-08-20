Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Astros.

It was Rodriguez's eighth home run of the season but just his second since May 14. The 27-year-old cooled off dramatically after a hot start to the season, and he's now hitting .224 following Monday's two-hit effort. Rodriguez will offer infield depth with occasional power the rest of the year.

