White Sox's James McCann: Out of Tuesday's lineup
McCann is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Twins.
He is hitting .351 with two home runs, 11 runs and 16 RBI in 16 games this month, thanks to a pair of grand slams last week. Welington Castillo will start behind the dish, hitting sixth.
More News
-
White Sox's James McCann: Second slam in three days•
-
White Sox's James McCann: Smacks grand slam•
-
White Sox's James McCann: Resting for front end of twin bill•
-
White Sox's James McCann: Takes seat Saturday•
-
White Sox's James McCann: Drives in three•
-
White Sox's James McCann: Resting for first game of twin bill•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start