Mets' Jed Lowrie: Begins rehab assignment
Lowrie (calf) will begin a rehab assignment for High-A St. Lucie on Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Lowrie has been in a holding pattern for seemingly the entire season, as he originally missed Opening Day with a knee injury, then suffered a hamstring injury and a calf injury during his rehab. However, he has advanced to facing live pitching, and is now ready to take the next step. He will likely remain on a rehab assignment through the end of the minor-league season, as he needs to simulate his own spring training.
