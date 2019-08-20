Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Heads to bench

DeShields isn't in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Angels, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

DeShields took the collar in Game 1 (0-for-4), so he'll get the rest of the night off. Scott Heineman draws the start in center field and will bat eighth with DeShields out of the mix.

