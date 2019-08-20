Piscotty (ankle) is starting in right field and batting seventh Tuesday against the Yankees, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Piscotty missed the last three contests due to a right ankle injury, but as expected, he'll rejoin the starting nine for Tuesday's series opener. He's slashing .246/.309/.405 with 12 homers and 41 RBI over 88 games this season for Oakland.