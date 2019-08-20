Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Back in action
Piscotty (ankle) is starting in right field and batting seventh Tuesday against the Yankees, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Piscotty missed the last three contests due to a right ankle injury, but as expected, he'll rejoin the starting nine for Tuesday's series opener. He's slashing .246/.309/.405 with 12 homers and 41 RBI over 88 games this season for Oakland.
