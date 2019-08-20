Yankees' Brett Gardner: Not starting Tuesday

Gardner is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at Oakland, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Gardner started the last five games and is 3-for-17 with three doubles in that stretch, so he'll remain on the bench for the series opener versus the A's. Cameron Maybin, Mike Tauchman and Aaron Judge will start in the outfield from left to right Friday.

