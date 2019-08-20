Pannone was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pannone was promoted from Triple-A in late July but allowed 17 runs (16 earned) on 20 hits with a 19:6 K:BB in 22 innings since rejoining the major-league rotation. The 25-year-old has struggled throughout the season with a 6.44 ERA and 1.40 WHIP as both a starter and reliever.

