Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Sent to Triple-A
Pannone was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pannone was promoted from Triple-A in late July but allowed 17 runs (16 earned) on 20 hits with a 19:6 K:BB in 22 innings since rejoining the major-league rotation. The 25-year-old has struggled throughout the season with a 6.44 ERA and 1.40 WHIP as both a starter and reliever.
