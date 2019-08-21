Royals' Brad Keller: Settles for no-decision
Keller threw six shutout innings while allowing three hits and two walks along with four strikeouts in a no-decision against the Orioles on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old pitched very well again, but he settled for another very disappointing decision. In his last outing, Keller yielded no runs and zero hits through six innings, but he struggled during the seventh and eventually took a loss. This time around, the Royals turned to the bullpen after six, but Keller's good work still didn't stand up. Despite a respectable 3.94 ERA in his last five starts, he hasn't won an outing since July 24. Overall, Keller is 7-13 with a 3.95 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 121 strikeouts in 164 innings this season. He will pitch next against the Athletics at home on Monday.
