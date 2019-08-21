Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Gonzalez takes a seat after a stretch of 15 consecutive starts, during which he went 21-for-58 (.362 average) with two home runs, 12 RBI and eight runs. He's likely just getting a breather for the day game after a night game and should reclaim a spot in the lineup in Friday's series opener versus Detroit. Jake Cave will fill in for Gonzalez in right field Wednesday.