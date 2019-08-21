Sneed was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Aaron Sanchez (pectoral) was sent to the injured list in a corresponding move, allowing Sneed to rejoin the Astros just two days after being optioned to Round Rock. The righty, who owns a 4.26 ERA and 13:3 K:BB in 12.2 big-league innings this season, will likely fill a long-relief role during his time in the majors.

More News
Our Latest Stories