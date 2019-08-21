Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Starting in second straight
Cain is in the lineup Wednesday for the second day in a row.
Cain did not start from Saturday through Monday, but he returned to the lineup Tuesday and reached base four times, and it appears he is now feeling good enough to play back-to-back days again. Cain will man center field and hit leadoff Wednesday night.
