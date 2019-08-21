Brantley is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brantley will get what appears to be a regular day off after starting 13 of the past 14 games for Houston, slashing .444/.500/.722 with two home runs and a 5:5 BB:K during that stretch. In his place, Myles Straw is starting in left field and hitting ninth.