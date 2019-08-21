Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Heads to bench
Herrmann is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees.
Herrmann will give way to Josh Phegley behind the dish Wednesday as the Athletics stack righties against southpaw J.A. Happ. Since the start of August, Herrmann is hitting just .120 with a 29 percent strikeout rate in nine games.
More News
-
Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Sitting again Sunday•
-
Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Still on bench Friday•
-
Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Sits in series finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...