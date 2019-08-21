Guerrero is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Guerrero returned from a bout of knee inflammation Tuesday, going 2-for-2 with a pair of walks in his first game back. He'll give way to Brandon Drury at third base Wednesday as the Blue Jays look to ease the youngster back into action. Since the start of the second half, Guerrero is slashing an impressive .331/.394/.565 with six home runs and 29 RBI in 33 games.