Yankees' Brett Gardner: Out again Wednesday

Gardner is not starting Wednesday in Oakland after having an ingrown toenail removed, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Gardner had the toenail removed Sunday night and has been on the bench for the first two games against the Athletics as a result. Manager Aaron Boone said Gardner will likely return to the starting nine Thursday. Cameron Maybin, Mike Tauchman and Aaron Judge will start from left to right in the outfield Wednesday.

