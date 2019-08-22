Sadler was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Sadler was optioned to Triple-A on Tuesday but makes a quick return to the majors with Dylan Floro (chest) heading to the injured list. Sadler was acquired by the Dodgers in early July and has allowed one run on seven hits with a 8:4 K:BB over 12.1 innings.

