Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Brilliant in no-decision
Buehler threw seven scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, giving up five hits, striking out eight and walking none as the Dodgers picked up a 2-1 extra-inning victory.
He didn't get the win in a low-scoring contest, but Buehler was brilliant in blanking the Blue Jays over his seven frames and was unlucky not to get his 11th win of the season. It was a nice bounceback from the 25-year-old after the Marlins knocked him around for five earned in his last start. Buehler continues to enjoy a standout season, as he now has a 3.16 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 174:26 K:BB across 148.1 innings.
