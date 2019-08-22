Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Receives vote of confidence
Manager Dave Roberts gave Jansen a vote of confidence after Jansen blew another save Wednesday night, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports. "Right now, Kenley's our closer," Roberts said.
Jansen gave up a solo homer to Rowdy Tellez to squander a ninth-inning lead against Toronto, his second blown save in five appearances and sixth this season. He had five blown saves combined in 2017 and 2018. Clearly, the 31-year-old isn't the elite closer he used to be, with his trademark cutter suddenly becoming a whole lot more hittable over the last calendar year or so. The Dodgers have alternatives should Jansen continue to struggle, including Joe Kelly, Pedro Baez, Julio Urias (suspension) and also Kenta Maeda, who moved to the bullpen and served as the closer late last season when Jansen was unavailable for a stretch.
