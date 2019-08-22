Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Heads to bench
Hernandez is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers.
Billy McKinney will get another start in the outfield, with Randal Grichuk shifting to center. Hernandez went hitless in the first two games of the series and is now batting just .212 with 22 strikeouts this month. Despite all the whiffs, Hernandez's August OPS still sits at a respectable .809 on the strength of four homers and eight walks. He will likely be in the lineup most days down the stretch.
