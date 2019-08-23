Boyd has been reinstated from the paternity list and will start Sunday's game against Minnesota, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Boyd was initially on track to take the hill Friday night, but after being placed on the paternity list Tuesday, the Tigers elected to reconfigure their pitching rotation. The southpaw owns a 4.24 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with a 201:37 K:BB over153 innings this season for Detroit.