Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Will start Sunday
Boyd has been reinstated from the paternity list and will start Sunday's game against Minnesota, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Boyd was initially on track to take the hill Friday night, but after being placed on the paternity list Tuesday, the Tigers elected to reconfigure their pitching rotation. The southpaw owns a 4.24 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with a 201:37 K:BB over153 innings this season for Detroit.
More News
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Lands on paternity list•
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Hurls seven strong innings•
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Allows four home runs in loss•
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Struggles in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Falls short of quality start•
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Fans 10 in dominant outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....