Newman went 2-for-4 and stole his 11th base of the season Thursday against the Nationals.

The stolen base was just his second in August. He's slashing .231/.286/.323 for the month, concurrent with the team's overall struggles. Despite his recent falloff, Newman continues to see regular playing time and appears set to start at shortstop or second base in 2020. Overall, he's hitting .298 with seven homers and 42 RBI in 363 at-bats.