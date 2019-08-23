Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Sitting versus lefty
Choi is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus Baltimore, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Choi will take a seat Friday with southpaw Ty Blach on the mound for the Orioles. Jesus Aguilar will start at first base in his stead.
