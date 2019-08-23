Suarez was officially recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday and will start against the Astros.

As expected, Suarez was summoned to the big leagues to take the place of Griffin Canning (elbow) in the starting rotation. He owns an unimpressive 6.75 ERA and 1.69 WHIP with a 53:22 K:BB over 53.1 innings this season in the majors.