Johnson will likely start Sunday's game against the Padres, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

David Price (wrist) was a candidate to return from the injured list to start Sunday, though the Red Sox have since announced that he'll throw a sim game Tuesday, opening the door for Johnson. He last took the mound Tuesday against the Phillies, surrendering three runs on six hits and two walks while fanning four over 3.2 innings.

