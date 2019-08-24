Mariners' Mallex Smith: Swipes pair of bags
Smith went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases, a run scored and a walk in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jays.
The speedy outfielder did his baserunning in the first and seventh innings, bringing him up to 36 stolen bases on the year. Smith also got aboard with a bunt in the sixth inning and came around to score his run on a wild pitch. For the year, the 26-year-old is hitting .235/.302/.353 with five homers, eight triples, and 57 runs scored in 107 games.
