Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Heads to bench Saturday

DeShields is out of the starting lineup Saturday against the White Sox, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.comreports.

Scott Heineman gets the start in center field and will hit eighth against right-hander Ivan Nova. DeShields is 5-for-19 and has stolen three bases in his last five starts. The speedy outfielder is slashing .244/.345/.301 in 213 plate appearances against righties.

