Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Heads to bench Saturday
DeShields is out of the starting lineup Saturday against the White Sox, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.comreports.
Scott Heineman gets the start in center field and will hit eighth against right-hander Ivan Nova. DeShields is 5-for-19 and has stolen three bases in his last five starts. The speedy outfielder is slashing .244/.345/.301 in 213 plate appearances against righties.
More News
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Swipes 20th bag•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Heads to bench•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Nabs two steals•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Swipes bag in win•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Sitting for series opener•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...