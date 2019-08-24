Pivetta was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

The Phillies had hoped Pivetta would serve as a high-leverage reliever when they shifted him to the bullpen earlier this season. However, he allowed at least one earned run in four of his last five appearances, causing the Phillies to turn another direction. Pivetta will look to get back on track in Triple-A, though it is still unclear whether he will be used as a starter or reliever.

