Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Sits again Saturday

Bradley is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Padres, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Mookie Betts will move over to center field as J.D. Martinez gets the start in right field against right-hander Dinelson Lamet. The rare consecutive off day comes during a 7-for-21 stretch with three home runs, five RBI and five runs scored over his last six starts. The 29-year-old center fielder is slashing .234/.319/.453 in 312 plate appearances against righties.