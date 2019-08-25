Alberto went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, walk and three runs in a 7-1 victory against the Rays on Saturday.

He's been on a homer tear lately, going deep four times in his last 11 games. Alberto is also batting .321 with 12 extra-base hits and 13 RBI in August. Overall, he's hitting .313 with 10 home runs, 44 RBI, 46 runs and four steals in 409 at-bats this season.