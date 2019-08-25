Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Solid in no-decision
Bassitt pitched 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out five, but he did not factor in the decision Saturday versus the Giants.
Bassitt exited after allowing a game-tying single to Evan Longoria, assuring his record would remain at 9-5. For the year, Bassitt owns a 3.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 117:43 K:BB in 125.1 innings. The right-hander is expected to face the Royals on Thursday in a road start.
