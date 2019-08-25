Bassitt pitched 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out five, but he did not factor in the decision Saturday versus the Giants.

Bassitt exited after allowing a game-tying single to Evan Longoria, assuring his record would remain at 9-5. For the year, Bassitt owns a 3.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 117:43 K:BB in 125.1 innings. The right-hander is expected to face the Royals on Thursday in a road start.