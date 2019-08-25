Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Not starting Sunday

Wong (toe) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Wong needed to have blood drained from his big toe after fouling a ball off his foot Saturday, but he's still considered day-to-day after X-rays came back negative. The 28-year-old is utilizing a scooter in the clubhouse to keep pressure off the foot and figures to be sidelined a few days, but he may not require a trip to the injured list.