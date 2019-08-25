Astros' Framber Valdez: Called up ahead of start
The Astros recalled Valdez from Triple-A Round Rock ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Angels, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Valdez was summoned from the minors to claim the rotation spot vacated by Aaron Sanchez (pectoral), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. The 25-year-old lefty was beat up to the tune of a 5.58 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 20 outings (five starts) with Houston earlier this season, but he looked dominant over his last four turns through the Triple-A rotation, compiling a 3.33 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 40:7 K:BB in 27 innings. Valdez likely won't have much leash in a starting role if he fails to find success Sunday, as Round Rock pitcher Jose Urquidy has similarly performed well of late and could get another look in the rotation when he likely joins Houston as a September callup.
